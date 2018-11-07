Fiscal General de Trump renunció al cargo

Caracas.- El Fiscal General de la gestión del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, renunció este miércoles a su cargo.

Así lo informó el mandatario estadounidense en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, donde además agregó que Matthew Whitaker será el secretario de Justicia interino.

We are pleased to announce that Matthew G. Whitaker, Chief of Staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions at the Department of Justice, will become our new Acting Attorney General of the United States. He will serve our Country well….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 7 de noviembre de 2018