Fiscal General de Trump renunció al cargo

El presidente estadounidense anunció la salida de Jeff Sessions del cargo, el cual asumirá de manera interina Matthew Whitaker

Caracas.- El Fiscal General de la gestión del presidente estadounidense Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions, renunció este miércoles a su cargo.

Así lo informó el mandatario estadounidense en su cuenta oficial de Twitter, donde además agregó que Matthew Whitaker será el secretario de Justicia interino.

Trump agradeció el servicio prestado por Sessions durante su gestión, deseándole además todo lo mejor en su futuro.

